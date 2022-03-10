2 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

One person was killed and another was wounded in separate shootings Wednesday in Chicago.

A 61-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Just after 6 p.m., the man was shot multiple times near the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Earlier in the day, a 33-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood.

The man was inside a vehicle about 1:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street when shots were fired, police said.

He was struck in the arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.