3 shot in Chicago Friday

Three people were shot in Chicago Friday.
- A man, 22, was near a parking lot in the 4600 block of South Cicero Avenue about 5:20 p.m. when a car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh and grazing him in the ankle, Chicago police said. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
- A few hours later, a woman, 24, was riding in a car in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was struck three times in the leg, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
- A second woman, 19, was outside in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue about 10 p.m. when she was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
One person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.
For Riley Stillman, it’s DeBrincat’s “three feet wide” wheelhouse. For Connor Murphy, it’s how he can shoot from many locations around his body. And for Caleb Jones, it’s the quickness of his release.
Bet on it: Even professional sports bettors have bouts of nervousness -— and some even thrive on it
Because he never drinks and drives, retired man insists his consumption isn’t a problem.
The “Empire” actor could have owned a deception that diverted precious police resources from solving real crimes against people of color and his LGBTQ sisters and brothers.
Officers met with a custodial worker and found a broken window on the side of the church in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue about 1:10 a.m.