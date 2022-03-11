1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday

One person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.



A man, between 20 and 30 years old, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 7300 block of South Phillips Avenue just after 6 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Several hours later, another man, 24, was standing outside in the 7400 block of South Bennett Avenue about 12:20 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire, striking him in the left arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A third man, 33, was driving in the 13300 block of South Commercial Avenue about 11:35 p.m. when he was shot in the back of the head, police said. He continued driving until he crashed into a pole a few blocks away, officials said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in critical condition, police said.

One person was killed and another was wounded in separate shootings Wednesday in Chicago.