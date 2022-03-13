The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman, 18, killed in East Chatham double shooting

Ashlee Elliott, 18, and a man, 19, were shot in their faces early Sunday in the 800 block of East 83rd Street, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 14, 2022 08:32 AM
SHARE Woman, 18, killed in East Chatham double shooting
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 9, 2022, in Park Manor.

Two people were shot, one fatally, March 13, 2022 on the South Side.

Archive Sun-Times

A woman was killed and a man seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday in East Chatham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Ashlee Elliott, 18, and the man, 19, were shot in their faces around 4:20 a.m. in the 800 block of East 83rd Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 killed, 25 others wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including 7 injured in one attack in South Chicago
Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue on West Side
Girl, 17, shot and critically wounded in South Loop
Church burglarized in West Pullman day after a man was arrested for breaking into a church in Humboldt Park
7 seriously hurt in South Chicago mass shooting
Man killed in West Englewood shooting
The Latest
A detainee at Cook County Jail is charged with beating a correctional officer on April 13, 2020.
News
3 correctional officers injured after fire breaks out in a cell of Cook County Jail
Firefighters responded to a call of smoke in one cell of Division 9 Sunday at the jail in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 08:57 AM
90
Crime
2 killed, 25 others wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including 7 injured in one attack in South Chicago
The seven were shot Sunday afternoon when a car pulled up as they were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 06:42 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I want my boyfriend to cut his hair for Grandma’s funeral
His long and unruly pandemic mop isn’t appropriate for a memorial service.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 14, 2022 06:00 AM
Police_Tape_1__18_.jpg
Crime
Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue on West Side
Troopers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday and found the person shot with injuries that were not life-threatening, Illinois state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 05:39 AM
A rendering of a renovated Thompson Center.
Chicago Enterprise
Thompson Center revamp could boost La Salle Street corridor
A developer is plotting his strategy for the state-owned building as others consider how its reuse can benefit the nearby stretch of downtown.
By David Roeder
March 14, 2022 05:30 AM