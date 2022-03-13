Woman, 18, killed in East Chatham double shooting

A woman was killed and a man seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday in East Chatham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Ashlee Elliott, 18, and the man, 19, were shot in their faces around 4:20 a.m. in the 800 block of East 83rd Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

