The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Read the Illinois attorney general’s memo admonishing the CPD for its PCI program

The scathing memo tells the department to stop its newly announced program focusing on a quota of 1.5 million positive community interactions in 2022

Tom Schuba By Tom SchubaAndy Boyle
 March 14, 2022 12:35 PM
POLICEREFORM_022321_25.JPG

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Through a records request, the Sun-Times obtained a memo from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office that urged city lawyers to “suspend or at least pause” a newly announced Chicago Police department effort to hit 1.5 million so-called positive community interactions in 2022.

Read the memo below:

If you don’t see the memo above, you can click here to read it directly.

