Read the Illinois attorney general’s memo admonishing the CPD for its PCI program
The scathing memo tells the department to stop its newly announced program focusing on a quota of 1.5 million positive community interactions in 2022
Through a records request, the Sun-Times obtained a memo from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office that urged city lawyers to “suspend or at least pause” a newly announced Chicago Police department effort to hit 1.5 million so-called positive community interactions in 2022.
Read the memo below:
