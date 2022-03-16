Man fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side early Wednesday.
The 25-year-old man was driving in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired about 3:10 a.m., Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest but continued driving until he crashed into the fence of a home.
The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.
Area Two detectives were investigating.
