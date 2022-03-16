The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in West Pullman

The 25-year-old man was driving in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue early Wednesday when shots were fired.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 16, 2022 05:15 AM
A man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side early Wednesday.

The 25-year-old man was driving in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired about 3:10 a.m., Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest but continued driving until he crashed into the fence of a home.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

