16-year-old boy grazed in Englewood shooting

A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.
He was in the street about 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 59th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The teen was grazed in the leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been reported.
