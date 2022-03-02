The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
16-year-old boy grazed in Englewood shooting

He was in the street about 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 59th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 02, 2022 03:01 PM
A 17-year-old boy was shot Sept. 11, 2021, in Princeton Park.

A teenage boy was hurt in a shooting March 2, 2022, in Englewood.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was in the street about 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 59th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was grazed in the leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Business
Amazon closings its bookstores, 4-star shops and pop-ups in the US, UK
Amazon has a bookstore in Lake View, 4-star shops in Oak Brook and Skokie, and a pop-up in Skokie.
By Josephine Stratman and Anne D’Innocenzio | AP Retail Writer
March 02, 2022 04:31 PM
CV_SCHOOLS_011322_10.JPG
Education
CPS to drop mask mandate ‘in the near future,’ CEO says
The move to a mask-optional policy would follow the vast majority of Illinois school districts that have abandoned their requirements amid an ongoing legal challenge.
By Nader Issa
March 02, 2022 03:54 PM
Ohio State receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave would love to reunite with Justin Fields, but both figure to be gone before the Bears’ first pick in the NFL Draft.
Bears
Two Ohio State receivers can dream of a Justin Fields reunion
Garrett Wilson figures to be drafted long before the Bears go to the podium with their first selection. His fellow Ohio State teammate, Chris Olave, might be, too.
By Patrick Finley
March 02, 2022 03:44 PM
Escorting George Floyd
Letters to the Editor
Toxic culture in police departments must change
The ‘good old boys’ police network is the cancer that caused George Floyd’s death and many other incidents that should never have happened.
By Letters to the Editor
March 02, 2022 03:30 PM
There’s buzz at the NFL Scouting Combine that Mitch Trubisky could be the answer to someone’s quarterback problem.
Bears
Can Mitch Trubisky land a starting job this time around?
One year after Trubisky left the Bears and signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to back up Josh Allen, the Bills fully expect him to get a bigger deal — and a better opportunity — when the legal tampering period opens March 14.
By Patrick Finley
March 02, 2022 03:23 PM