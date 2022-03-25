Man found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home

Two men were found dead in a home Friday in Gresham on the South Side.
Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street and found the bodies of two men, both 51, Chicago police said.
One of the men had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.
Both deaths were ruled homicides due to “multiple injuries” and “assault,” according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Jamie Jones, 31, was arrested Saturday in the same block where the men were found dead, police said.
