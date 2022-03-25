Man found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home

Two men were found dead in a home Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street and found the bodies of two men, both 51, Chicago police said.

One of the men had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Both deaths were ruled homicides due to “multiple injuries” and “assault,” according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

