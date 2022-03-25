The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home

A man, 51, found inside the home had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 28, 2022 07:19 AM
SHARE Man found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

Sun-Times file

Two men were found dead in a home Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street and found the bodies of two men, both 51, Chicago police said.

One of the men had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Both deaths were ruled homicides due to “multiple injuries” and “assault,” according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham
At least 3 people killed, 3 teens among 14 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
Boy, 17, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
Man shot and killed standing in alley in Lakeview
Man fatally shot near house in Humboldt Park
Boy, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting in Lawndale
The Latest
St. Rita’s Tommy Ulatowski (16) passes the ball during the game against Wheaton North.
High School Football
High school football notebook: Tommy Ulatowski commits to Kent State, Illini recruiting coup, state finals on the move?
Like a lot of other high school kids whose recruiting was upended by the pandemic, St. Rita’s Tommy Ulatowski needed a backup plan.
By Michael O’Brien and Mike Clark
March 28, 2022 08:07 AM
Cash Johnson was charged with fatally stabbing a 75-year-old man March 19 in Rogers Park on the North Side.
Crime
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham
Jamie Jones, 31, was arrested Saturday in the same block where the men were found dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 07:43 AM
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
At least 3 people killed, 3 teens among 14 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
The fatal shootings occurred in Humboldt Park, Lake View and Gresham.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 07:23 AM
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
The teen was in the 2800 block of South Kedvale Avenue when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 06:14 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Grandma’s happy to babysit kids, but only on her terms
She won’t allow her grandchildren to come into her (cluttered, smelly) house, and insists their parents be home by 9 p.m.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 28, 2022 06:00 AM