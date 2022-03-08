The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

A woman was shot to death in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up alongside her and someone inside opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 08, 2022 07:26 AM
Seven people were shot, one fatally, March 7, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday.

  • A woman was shot to death in Jackson Park Highlands on the South Side just after 3 p.m. The woman, 35, was sitting in her car in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. She was struck in the shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.
  • Minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was killed during an argument in an Englewood business around 2:50 p.m. He was shot in the armpit in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. His name hasn’t been released.
  • A 16-year-old was in Little Village on the Southwest Side around 11:45 a.m. He was shot while walking home in the 3000 block of West 25th Street, police said. The boy was struck in his chest and leg, police said. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At least four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.

