Man fatally shot after fight inside home in Washington Heights

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning, after getting into a fight inside a home in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street, when he began to fight with a male he knew, Chicago police said. A struggle ensued, and the man was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The alleged shooter fled from the home and is not in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

