The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot after fight inside home in Washington Heights

About 2:10 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street, when he began to fight with a male he knew.

Jermaine Nolen By Jermaine Nolen
   
SHARE Man fatally shot after fight inside home in Washington Heights
Police_Tape_1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning, after getting into a fight inside a home in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street, when he began to fight with a male he knew, Chicago police said. A struggle ensued, and the man was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The alleged shooter fled from the home and is not in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
11-year-old girl among 6 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
11-year-old girl and a man shot in Humboldt Park alley
Boy, 16, and woman wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Northwest Side
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ secret deal with feds goes public
Smollett drops new song declaring his innocence while he fights his conviction
John Catanzara defends proposal to add 2 years to his term as police union president
The Latest
Walker Gosa (left), Kash Gustafson (thumbs up) and Mason Mitton joyfully pose with their 48-pound flathead catfish before release on the Rock River. Provided photo
Sports
Big fish, kids & gateways: Big flathead catfish caught & released from the Rock River latest example
Here’s the saga of Walker Gosa, 6, Kash Gustafson, 7, and Mason Mitton, 7, wrangling in a really big flathead catfish from the Rock River with joy.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago firefighter on the scene of house fire in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.
Gresham
Person found dead with gunshot wound after fire breaks out in house in Gresham
The 49-year-old man was found on the first floor of a residence in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
image_from_ios.jpg
Chicago
Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I still cry over baby I gave up 45 years ago
Birth mother has suffered depression and yearns for a connection with the adult child, who isn’t interested.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
l.JPG
Movies and TV
Engrossing ‘Outer Range’ wrangles a ranch family into the unknown, like a supernatural ‘Yellowstone’
Josh Brolin perfectly cast as the patriarch keeping a big secret on rewarding Prime Video series.
By Richard Roeper
 