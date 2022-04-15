The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Driver charged with fleeing Near North Side traffic stop and striking 5-year-old and a police sergeant

Juno Miles, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with the Saturday evening incident, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A driver has been charged with fleeing from a Near North Side traffic stop and striking four people, including a young girl and a Chicago police sergeant.

Juno Miles, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery to a police officer in connection with the Saturday evening crash, police said.

Officers had stopped the driver of a Red Hyundai Kona near the intersection of Grand Avenue and State Street around 8 p.m. for failing to signal for a lane change, a police report states.

As officers approached the SUV, they spotted an open bottle of alcohol and took the driver’s state ID card. Officers asked the driver to get out, but instead he drove through a red light, struck the sergeant and swerved into a crowd of people crossing the street.

The Hyundai rental car was found in the 200 block of West Superior Street, but the driver remained at large until Thursday.

Miles, from West Garfield Park, was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

