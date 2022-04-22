Woman, 68, shot and wounded in Albany Park

A 68-year-old woman was struck by gunfire while walking in Albany Park Friday afternoon.

Gunshots rang out shortly before 1 p.m., striking her in her arm in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took her to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

A car traveling near the gunfire was also struck, but no one inside was injured, police said.

Police reported no arrests.

No other details were released.

