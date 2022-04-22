The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Woman, 68, shot and wounded in Albany Park

Gunshots rang out Friday afternoon, striking her in her arm in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A 68-year-old woman was struck by gunfire while walking in Albany Park Friday afternoon.

Gunshots rang out shortly before 1 p.m., striking her in her arm in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took her to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

A car traveling near the gunfire was also struck, but no one inside was injured, police said.

Police reported no arrests.

No other details were released.

