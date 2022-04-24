The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Girl, 17, found shot in Lawndale

The teen was found in the rear of a house in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard about 1:10 a.m. with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_4__11_.jpg

A 17-year-old girl was found shot April 24, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old girl was found shot early Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teen was found in the rear of a house in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard about 1:10 a.m. with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

