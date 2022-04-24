Girl, 17, found shot in Lawndale

A 17-year-old girl was found shot early Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.
The teen was found in the rear of a house in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard about 1:10 a.m. with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The man, believed to be in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street about 10 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said.
The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 7:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 25th Street when someone opened fire.
Kevin Lankinen was decisively beaten by San Jose’s Kaapo Kahkonen in the goaltending battle Saturday as the Hawks lost 4-1.
The group was standing on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone inside a gray vehicle opened fire at them, Chicago police said.