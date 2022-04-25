The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting

The 24-year-old man was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street when a white SUV drove by and someone from inside fired shots.

A man was killed in drive-by shooting Monday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The 24-year-old man was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street around 11:30 a.m. when a white SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No reported no arrests.

