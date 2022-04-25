Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was killed in drive-by shooting Monday morning in Austin on the West Side.
The 24-year-old man was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street around 11:30 a.m. when a white SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No reported no arrests.
The Latest
Thompson has allowed no runs in 13 2/3 innings, and has shown improved command of the strike zone.
The crash happened early Monday morning when a speeding northbound black Kia sedan went through a red light and struck a southbound minivan at Roosevelt Road and 17th Avenue, police said.
CTA, CDOT seek public input on Better Streets for Buses Plan.
About 11:50 a.m., he was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when two people got out of a dark sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The memoir is raw in its anger, shocking in its frankness, often downright vulgar—and wonderfully alive with Davis’ passion poured into every page.