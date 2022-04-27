The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Teen shot in the head in West Garfield Park

He was brought to Stroger Hospital, in critical condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenaged boy was critically wounded Wednesday morning after he was shot in the head in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 4:20 a.m., the boy, believed to be between 15 and 18-years-old, was in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when a white van approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head, and brought to Stroger Hospital, in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

