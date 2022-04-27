Teen shot in the head in West Garfield Park

A teenaged boy was critically wounded Wednesday morning after he was shot in the head in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
About 4:20 a.m., the boy, believed to be between 15 and 18-years-old, was in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when a white van approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the head, and brought to Stroger Hospital, in critical condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
