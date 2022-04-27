4 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting, including 17-year-old boy

Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

They were standing on a sidewalk about 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots from a white sedan, Chicago police said.

A boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, while a 32-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. He was in good condition.

A fourth person, a male whose age wasn’t immediately released, suffered a gunshot wound to his body and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically wounded a few blocks away.

