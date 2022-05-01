The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 16, critically wounded in Albany Park drive-by

The teen was a passenger in a car about 2:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Central Park Avenue when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left side of the face, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 16, critically wounded in Albany Park drive-by
A 16-year-old boy was shot May 1, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A 16-year-old boy was shot May 1, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning in an Albany Park drive-by on the Northwest Side.

The teen was a passenger in a car about 2:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Central Park Avenue when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left side of the face, Chicago police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

The dark SUV continued south after the shooting, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Less than a day earlier, two men were shot, one fatally, less than a half mile northeast in the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

Next Up In Crime
7 people killed, teen boy among 14 others wounded since Friday evening in shootings in Chicago
Man attacked at CTA Green Line station, another attacked on Blue Line train almost an hour apart
Woman fatally shot after argument in Rosemoor
Would-be robber fatally shot in Calumet Heights; 1 in custody
Man shot to death in Kenwood parking lot
2 dead in Little Calumet River after carjacking leads to Bishop Ford Freeway police chase
The Latest
At least seven people were killed and 14 others wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago.
Crime
7 people killed, teen boy among 14 others wounded since Friday evening in shootings in Chicago
In one of the fatal attacks, a man was shot to death while trying to commit a robbery Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man attacked at CTA Green Line station, another attacked on Blue Line train almost an hour apart
In one of the attacks, a man, 50, was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_105422587.jpg
Columnists
A year after his death, Helmut Jahn’s firm looks forward with new projects and a rebranded name: JAHN/
“This Jahn slash is the opening of what comes next. Trying to convey the optimism of what the future holds.”
By Lee Bey
 
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Woman fatally shot after argument in Rosemoor
The woman, 28, was arguing with a male in the 500 block of East 106th Street about 10:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, May 1, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 