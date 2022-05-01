Boy, 16, critically wounded in Albany Park drive-by

A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning in an Albany Park drive-by on the Northwest Side.

The teen was a passenger in a car about 2:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Central Park Avenue when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left side of the face, Chicago police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

The dark SUV continued south after the shooting, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Less than a day earlier, two men were shot, one fatally, less than a half mile northeast in the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

