Man shot to death in East Side

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the East Side neighborhood.
The 26-year-old was standing in a garage about 9:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
