Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in East Side

The 26-year-old was standing in a garage about 9:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the East Side neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was standing in a garage about 9:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

