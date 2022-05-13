16-year-old girl shot in West Garfield Park home, police questioning person of interest
The girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head.
The girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, Chicago police said.
She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
A person of interested was taken in for questioning, according to police.
