16-year-old girl shot in West Garfield Park home, police questioning person of interest

A person is being questioned after a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park Friday evening.

The girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A person of interested was taken in for questioning, according to police.