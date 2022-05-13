The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
16-year-old girl shot in West Garfield Park home, police questioning person of interest

The girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A person is being questioned after a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park Friday evening.

The girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A person of interested was taken in for questioning, according to police.

The Latest
Daisy Murillo, 20, of North Riverside, receives a Moderna vaccine booster shot against COVID-19 at Cook County’s Forest Park Community Vaccination Site in January. Officials are urging residents to get up to date with COVID boosters as cases rise statewide.
Coronavirus
Bare your arm, cover your face: Officials push COVID-19 boosters, masking as cases hit 3-month high
With cases on the rise statewide, only about 41% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten their recommended COVID-19 booster shot. And almost a quarter of Illinois counties are now at the CDC risk level in which older people and the immunocompromised are urged to mask up indoors.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Piping plover Monty walks on Montrose Beach on April 28, 2021.
News
Monty the piping plover has died
“We are saddened to share that today Monty passed away unexpectedly. We will share more as we learn more,” the Chicago Piping Plovers group tweeted late Friday afternoon.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Richard Irvin
Columnists
Richard Irvin is not yet speaking loudly to the top GOP voter concern: the economy
The fact that Irvin is only attracting less than a quarter of the primary vote after Griffin’s campaign donation ought to be hugely concerning. But there’s still time to crack the ceiling.
By Rich Miller
 
Sneed1051522.jpg
Columnists
War refugee’s cross-Atlantic voyage blossoms into a gift that keeps on giving
‘It’s like a story of survival for generations to come, and we intend to keep passing it down.’
By Michael Sneed
 
Molly Hernández stars as Alice in “Lookigglass Alice” at Lookingglass Theatre.
Theater
The spectacle that is ‘Lookingglass Alice’ remains as enchanting as ever
The charming acrobatics-laden show has become an effective calling card for Chicago’s famed Lookingglass Theatre.
By Kris Vire - For the Sun-Times
 