Sunday, May 15, 2022
16-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

The two were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was among two shot Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The boy and a 57-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was listed in serious condition, officials said.

The man was shot in the right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

