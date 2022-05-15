16-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting
The two were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
A 16-year-old boy was among two shot Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.
The boy and a 57-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was listed in serious condition, officials said.
The man was shot in the right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Two of the seven teens died to their injuries.
Two men were among a group of people walking in the 300 block of South State Street about 11:40 p.m. when two male juveniles started shooting at the group, police said.
Quigley returned to the court after missing the Sky’s first two games with an injury to her right knee. She scored seven points in 21 minutes in the Sky’s 82-78 victory against the Lynx.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.