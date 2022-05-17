The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
2 wounded near elementary school in Little Village

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue, down the street from Finkl Academy, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

Two people were wounded in a shooting near an elementary school in Little Village Tuesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The second victim, a man, went to the same hospital, according to police.

Officials have not released any information on his condition or any details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

