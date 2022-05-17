2 wounded near elementary school in Little Village
The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue, down the street from Finkl Academy, Chicago police said.
The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue, down the street from Finkl Academy, Chicago police said.
A 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
The second victim, a man, went to the same hospital, according to police.
Officials have not released any information on his condition or any details about the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
