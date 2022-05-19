16-year-old girl dies days after shooting in West Garfield Park, man charged with hiding gun from police

A 16-year-old girl has died after being shot last week in a home in West Garfield Park, and a man has been charged with hiding the gun that killed her.

Antonique Alexander was pronounced dead Wednesday evening at Mount Sinai Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said she was shot in the head last Friday in the 4300 block of West Adams Street. Officers found her lying face down and unresponsive in a home around 6:50 p.m., according to a police report.

As police conducted a homicide investigation at the scene, a 19-year-old man entered the home and told police he was there when the shooting happened, according to the report. He allegedly told officers he had removed the firearm used in the shooting and would show officers where he put it.

Officers arrested the man, Steven Jackson, and charged him with obstructing justice/ destroying evidence. A judge ordered him with on $15,000 bail. Court records show he has not posted bond.

Alexander’s autopsy results have not been released. She lived about a block away from the shooting on Monroe Street, according to the medical examiner’s office.

