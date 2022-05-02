Day after woman was murdered in Edgewater Beach, man was found dead in same apartment building

A woman expecting to graduate from the University of Illinois Chicago next week was found murdered in Edgewater Beach on Monday, a day before police found a man dead in the same apartment building.

Officers found Brittany Nicole Kinlow, 23, with a gunshot wound to her head at the Belle Shore apartment building at 1062 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago police and family said.

Kinlow was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A day later, police found 26-year-old Jovan Cabrera dead in an apartment on the eighth floor while conducting a search warrant, authorities said. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

Police said they were investigating if the deaths were connected.

Kinlow was a student at the University of Illinois Chicago expecting to graduate next week, her aunt wrote on Facebook.

“To all my friends and family it is my deepest regret to inform you we have lost our angel Brittany Kinlow to gun violence,” Danielle Kinlow-Cephas wrote. “Please keep our family in your thoughts prayers as we try to make sense of this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are torn to pieces.”

