Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The teen was outside in the 3300 block of West Madison Street about 11:30 p.m. when he was struck in the right leg by gunfire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Hours earlier, two teen boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire, police said.
A 13-year-old boy was shot in the body while the other, 16, was struck in the leg, police said. Both were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. Their conditions weren’t known.
No bail for man accused of killing 2, hurting 7 in Near North Side shooting: ‘There’s no other way to describe it than a massacre’
Feds recorded Mike Madigan learning about secret payments to controversial ex-political aide, court records show
The ex-Illinois House Speaker was recorded on a wiretapped phone call in 2018 discussing with lobbyist confidant Michael McClain a plan to arrange secret payments to a close political ally who had been implicated in a sexual harassment scandal, newly released court documents show. Madigan has always denied any involvement in the scheme.
Johnny Cueto pitched six scoreless innings in Game 1, and Michael Kopech pitched seven scoreless in Game 2.