The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park

The teen was outside in the 3300 block of West Madison Street about 11:30 p.m. when he was struck in the right leg by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park
Two men were shot May 2, 2022 in Humboldt Park.

A teen boy was shot May 22, 2022 on the West Side.

Archive Sun-Times

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The teen was outside in the 3300 block of West Madison Street about 11:30 p.m. when he was struck in the right leg by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, two teen boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the body while the other, 16, was struck in the leg, police said. Both were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. Their conditions weren’t known.

Next Up In Crime
Feds recorded Mike Madigan learning about secret payments to controversial ex-political aide, court records show
Teen boys, 13 and 16, shot in South Shore
Bail denied for man who was shot after breaching Millennium Park security, aiming gun at guards
No bail for man accused of killing 2, hurting 7 in Near North Side shooting: ‘There’s no other way to describe it than a massacre’
1 killed, 24 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Man robbed at gunpoint on Red Line train; suspect critically wounded during struggle
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 23, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Xherdan Shaqiri
Chicago Fire
Same 0, same 0 for Fire in loss to NYCFC
Their MLS winless streak reaches nine games after they fall against champs and get blanked for the seventh time in league play.
By Michael Dominski
 
Mike Madigan.
Crime
Feds recorded Mike Madigan learning about secret payments to controversial ex-political aide, court records show
The ex-Illinois House Speaker was recorded on a wiretapped phone call in 2018 discussing with lobbyist confidant Michael McClain a plan to arrange secret payments to a close political ally who had been implicated in a sexual harassment scandal, newly released court documents show. Madigan has always denied any involvement in the scheme.
By Mark BrownJon Seidel, and 1 more
 
A man was fatally shot Apr. 30, 2022, in Kenwood.
Crime
Teen boys, 13 and 16, shot in South Shore
Just before 4 p.m., the teen boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White_Sox_Yankees_Baseball_11_.jpg
White Sox
Anderson’s three-run homer caps White Sox’ doubleheader sweep of Yankees
Johnny Cueto pitched six scoreless innings in Game 1, and Michael Kopech pitched seven scoreless in Game 2.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 