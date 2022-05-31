The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in South Shore shooting

The 33-year-old was struck in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead May 31, 2022, in South Shore.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in South Shore.

He was in the front courtyard of an apartment complex about 1:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Nine people were killed in shootings across Chicago over the extended holiday weekend, making it the most violent Memorial Day weekend in five years.

