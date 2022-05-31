Man killed in South Shore shooting

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in South Shore.

He was in the front courtyard of an apartment complex about 1:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old was struck in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Nine people were killed in shootings across Chicago over the extended holiday weekend, making it the most violent Memorial Day weekend in five years.

