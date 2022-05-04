Police release video footage of group wanted in connection with Loop shooting over weekend

Chicago police have released video footage of a group wanted in connection with a shooting over the weekend in the Loop.

The shooting Sunday stemmed from a robbery during a drug deal at a Taco Bell in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue around 5 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Video shows a male wearing a red, white and blue Phillies jacket and another wearing a Boston Red Sox hat and a black puffy coat entering the Taco Bell along with a third male.

Soon after, three more males enter the restaurant, approach the pair, then leave.

According to police, the two groups met there and someone “implied a weapon” and robbed the others.

Seconds later, the video shows the males in the Phillies jacket and black puffy coat running out after the others.

“The people who were robbed took out a firearm and started discharging at the individuals who took something from them,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters at a Monday news conference.

Gunfire struck a 55-year-old stagehand at the Nederlander Theater, heading out for a dinner break, and a 27-year-old walking with his girlfriend. Both were “unintended targets,” according to Deenihan.

Anyone with information on the males in the video is asked to call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.

