Thursday, May 5, 2022
Des Plaines man charged after infant son dies of fentanyl poisoning

Michael Piazza, 40, faces counts of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, the Cook County sheriff’s office said. He was ordered held on $300,000 bail Wednesday.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A Des Plaines man has been charged after his infant son died from fentanyl poisoning last year, authorities said.

Michael Piazza, 40, faces counts of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, the Cook County sheriff’s office said. He was ordered held on $300,000 bail Wednesday.

Piazza had bought illegal drugs in 2019 and was looking after his 1-month-old son on May 24, 2021 when the boy ingested them, authorities said.

Piazza called 911 and said his son was sleeping in bed with him when he noticed he wasn’t breathing, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities responded to the 9600 block of Bianco Terrace and found the boy, Jaiden Piazza, not breathing. They gave him CPR but he died later at a hospital.

The father and the boy’s mother were arrested Monday after the boy’s autopsy results were completed and his death was ruled a homicide.

Michael Piazza allegedly admitted that while he was caring for the infant, he purchased and ingested the drugs. The mother was released without charges.

