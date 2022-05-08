The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 8, 2022
Man fatally shot in West Englewood

The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when someone inside a red SUV fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death Sunday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when someone inside a red SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

