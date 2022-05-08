Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man was shot to death Sunday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when someone inside a red SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

