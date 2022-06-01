Man killed in Washington Park shooting overnight
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday after speaking with someone outside an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The man, 35, left his home in the 6200 block of South King Drive and had a “brief conversation” with someone who opened fire at 1:15 a.m., police said.
He was struck in his chin and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his name.
Police said no one was arrested.
