3 hospitalized — including 2 CPD officers — after traffic crash in Gresham

Three people were hospitalized — including two Chicago police officers — after a traffic crash Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.

About 11:20 p.m., the officers, who were in an unmarked car, were driving west on 76th Street when they struck the side of a white Jeep going the wrong way on Yale Avenue, Chicago police said. The officers then struck an unoccupied parked car before coming to a stop.

The officers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and were listed in good condition, officials said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old man, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries, police said. He was listed in good condition.

The man was placed into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Citations were pending.

