Friday, June 10, 2022
Man killed, woman seriously wounded in Gresham shooting

The man and woman, 31 and 29, were inside a car in the 1600 block of West 81st Street about 5:30 a.m. when a black, four-door sedan approached and a gunman got out and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was killed and a woman seriously wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

The man and woman, 31 and 29, were inside a car in the 1600 block of West 81st Street about 5:30 a.m. when a black, four-door sedan approached and a gunman got out and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died to his injuries, police said.

The woman was also taken to Christ with gunshot wounds to her left arm and upper back, officials said. She was listed in serious condition.

The suspect got back into the sedan and fled west on 81st Street, police said.

No one was in custody.

The man is the nineteenth person murdered Auburn Gresham so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the community area had six less homicides in the same period.

About seven miles away, a man was found shot to death in a South Chicago alley.

The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 5:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

