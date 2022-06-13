The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Police seeking to identify suspects in Lake View fatal shooting

Police said the two persons of interest were males between 15 and 25 years old.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are looking for two people in connection with a fatal shooting in Lake View March 27, 2022.

Chicago police

Chicago police are looking to identify two persons of interest in a fatal shooting in Lake View in March.

A 47-year-old man was in an alley about 10:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Clark Street on March 27 when he was shot in the chest and armpit, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police said the two persons of interest were males between 15 and 25 years old. One was wearing a black ski mask, black hoody and jeans, while the other was wearing a face mask, gray hoody and black jeans.

At the time, Wrigleyille Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), whose ward includes the murder scene, said the 47-year-old’s death appeared to be tied to “some kind of robbery that went wrong,” but not a carjacking.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 312-745-8261.

