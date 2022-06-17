Man fatally shot on Stony Island Park porch
He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.
A man was fatally shot Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side.
He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.
The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Woman who raised Heather Mack’s child in Indonesia could care for her here — if she makes it in time
The Latest
The people working for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ were charged with unlawful entry.
J’alon James was hit and killed just half a block from his home.
Moncada has dealt with oblique, quad and now hamstring problems this season.
He accomplished nothing outwardly grand or noteworthy in his life, but his small acts of kindness, consistent over a lifetime, in the end are indeed great.
The Cubs’ 1-0 victory was their first since June 4 and also ended the Braves’ 14-game winning streak.