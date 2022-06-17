The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
Man fatally shot on Stony Island Park porch

He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead June 17, 2022, in Stony Island Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

