Saturday, June 25, 2022
Man found shot to death in Longwood Manor — second person found fatally shot in an hour

The man, 21, was found with gunshot wounds to his back and left shoulder in the 9600 block of South Princeton Avenue about 11:35 p.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found shot to death June 24, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Friday night in Longwood Manor — the second person found fatally shot in an hour.

The man, 21, was found with gunshot wounds to his back and left shoulder in the 9600 block of South Princeton Avenue about 11:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was found fatally shot less than three miles away in Pullman.

The man, 45, was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was also taken to Christ, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

