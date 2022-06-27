The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 27, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Woman stabbed to death during fight in Back of the Yards

Amy Brown, 22, was in a fight in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street when she was stabbed in the chest and arms, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman stabbed to death during fight in Back of the Yards
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

A woman was fatally stabbed during a fight June 26, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A person was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death Sunday night during a fight in Back of the Yards on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Amy Brown, 22, was stabbed in her chest and arms during a fight in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street at 10:25 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered.

Next Up In Crime
2 men shot in River North drive-by
5-month-old girl among 5 killed by gunfire in Chicago over weekend, 28 other people wounded
Gunman shot by Gary police officer, authorities say
3 shot, 3 others stabbed within hours in Lake View East, police sergeant injured while making an arrest
Woman arrested after stabbing 3 people during fight in Lake View East, police say
Chicago police sergeant hospitalized after being punched while making arrest in Lake View East
The Latest
Two men were shot in a drive by June 27, 2022 on the Near North Side.
Crime
2 men shot in River North drive-by
They were in the 400 block of North State Street early Monday when someone in a black Jeep opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Officers work the scene where an infant was fatally shot on Friday in South Shore.
Crime
5-month-old girl among 5 killed by gunfire in Chicago over weekend, 28 other people wounded
Cecilia Thomas was inside a car when another car approached and someone inside the second car opened fire, striking her in the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
omitb_202_cb_00054rt.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Satisfying series returns with Short, Martin and Gomez now the suspects
Someone’s trying to frame the three New York podcasters in Season 2 of the sharply written Hulu show.
By Richard Roeper
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My ex is living in a van down in our driveway
His former spouse is sick of the formerly homeless man invading the house and getting involved with the family business.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A police officer shot a person with a gun June 26, 2022 in Gary, Indiana.
Crime
Gunman shot by Gary police officer, authorities say
Officers responded to calls of someone with a gun in the 2300 block of Johnson Street Sunday afternoon.
By Sun-Times Wire
 