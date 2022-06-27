Woman stabbed to death during fight in Back of the Yards
Amy Brown, 22, was in a fight in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street when she was stabbed in the chest and arms, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A person was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death Sunday night during a fight in Back of the Yards on the South Side, Chicago police said.
Amy Brown, 22, was stabbed in her chest and arms during a fight in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street at 10:25 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
A suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered.
