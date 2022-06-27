Chicago police report no leads in shooting death of 5-month-old girl as she rode in her father’s car in South Shore

Chicago police reported no leads Monday in the shooting death of a 5-month-old girl as she rode in her father’s car in South Shore last week.

Investigators have gotten different versions of what happened Friday evening when Cecilia Thomas was shot in the head in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police Supt. David Brown.

The baby’s father has told police he heard gunshots while driving, then saw another car approach at a high rate of speed. That car began shooting at his car and he tried to drive away as they continued firing, Brown said.

The father pulled over near 71st Street and Crandon Avenue after the girl began crying, a witness told the Sun-Times.

She was still in her car seat when paramedics arrived, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. They moved the car seat to the ambulance with the child inside it, he said.

The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died about an hour later.

