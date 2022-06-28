11 wounded in citywide shootings Monday

At least 11 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.



Three people were shot and three others were stabbed over several hours late Sunday into early Monday in Lake View East, where police had stepped up patrols after the Pride Parade. About 1:30 a.m., three people were standing outside in the 3100 block of North Clark Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition; a man, 30, was shot in the knee and taken to the same hospital in good condition; another man, 37, was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Three others were stabbed and a police sergeant hospitalized after being punched while trying to make an arrest.

Hours later, two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in River North. The men were in the 400 block of North State Street about 3:40 a.m. when someone in a black Jeep opened fire, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said. The second man, believed to be 20, was grazed in the thigh and treated at the scene, officials said.

At least six others were wounded by gunfire across Chicago Monday.

A five-month-old girl was among at least six people killed in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. At least 27 other people were wounded.

