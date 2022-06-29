1 killed, 6 wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and at least six others were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.



A man, 39, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 36th Street about 10:30 p.m. when someone approached on a bike and opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street when someone exited a silver Dodge sedan and opened fire, police said. The man, 22, was struck in the leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said.

About 4 a.m., a man got into a fight with a woman in the 11100 block of South Parnell Avenue when she opened fire, striking him in the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in serious condition.

At least three other people were wounded by gunfire across Chicago Tuesday.

At least 11 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.

