Monday, June 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Machete-wielding robber wanted in 6 attacks on Northwest Side, police say

The latest attack happened Sunday night in Irving Park, police said.

Chicago police have issued an alert following six robberies committed by a man with a machete on the Northwest Side since late May.

The latest attack happened Sunday night in Irving Park.

A man wearing all black swung a machete at a man walking on a sidewalk in the 3700 block of North Troy Street around 9 p.m., police said.

The victim, 52, fell to the ground and avoided the blade, then threw his wallet on the ground and ran away, police said. The suspect entered the driver’s side of a gray vehicle and sped off.

That attack happened a day after detectives issued a community alert warning of five other similar robberies on:

  • 8 p.m. May 27 in the 3000 block of North Christiana in Logan Square
  • 11:45 p.m. May 30 in the 3200 block of North Monticello in Avondale
  • 12 a.m. May 30 in the 4100 block of West Fletcher in Belmont Gardens
  • 9 p.m. June 3 in the 3300 block of North Monticello in Avondale
  • 9 p.m. June 3 in the 4000 block of West Eddy Street in Irving Park

The suspect was working with a getaway driver in a silver four-door sedan, police said in the alert. He was described as a Hispanic man, around 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with curly hair, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

