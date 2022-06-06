The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Man ambushed and killed by gunmen in Englewood, police say

The man, 39, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car when the pair opened fire in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street on Monday.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.

Getty file photo

A man was shot and killed after two gunmen ambushed him in Englewood on the South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The man, 39, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car when the pair opened fire in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street around 9 a.m., police said.

He was shot in his shoulder, neck and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.

Police reported no arrests.

The shooting happened in the 7th police district, which covers Englewood and West Englewood. The district has seen 96 shootings so far this year through May 29, a 14% decrease over the same period last year, when there were 111 shootings, according to police statistics. Murders are up 29% in the district over last year, from 17 to 22.

