Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in Little Village

A man has been charged with shooting two men, killing one of them, during a fight in Little Village over the weekend.

Brandon Loza Estrada, 29, faces a murder charge in the Sunday night shooting of Juan Gonzalez-Ramirez, Chicago police said.

Estrada opened fire while a group of people was fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street around 11 p.m., police said.

The gunfire killed Gonzalez-Ramirez, 30, and wounded a 20-year-old, police said.

Officers arrested Estrada about an hour later in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, police said.

He’s expected in court on Wednesday.

