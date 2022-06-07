Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in Little Village

A man has been charged with shooting two men, killing one of them, during a fight in Little Village over the weekend.
Brandon Loza Estrada, 29, faces a murder charge in the Sunday night shooting of Juan Gonzalez-Ramirez, Chicago police said.
Estrada opened fire while a group of people was fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street around 11 p.m., police said.
The gunfire killed Gonzalez-Ramirez, 30, and wounded a 20-year-old, police said.
Officers arrested Estrada about an hour later in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, police said.
He’s expected in court on Wednesday.
