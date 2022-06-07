The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in Little Village

He opened fire while a group of people was fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street Sunday night, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in Little Village
Officers work the scene where two people were shot after a fight June 5, 2022 on the West Side.

Officers work the scene where two people were shot after a fight June 5, 2022 on the West Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man has been charged with shooting two men, killing one of them, during a fight in Little Village over the weekend.

Brandon Loza Estrada, 29, faces a murder charge in the Sunday night shooting of Juan Gonzalez-Ramirez, Chicago police said.

Estrada opened fire while a group of people was fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street around 11 p.m., police said.

The gunfire killed Gonzalez-Ramirez, 30, and wounded a 20-year-old, police said.

Officers arrested Estrada about an hour later in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, police said.

He’s expected in court on Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in South Shore
Defense raises questions about traffic stop that erupted into gunfire in Englewood over weekend, wounding a Chicago police officer
Authorities release name of hatchet-wielding man killed by Naperville police during traffic stop
Chief judge, ACLU fire back at Lightfoot for suggesting judges should assume defendants are guilty
Brothers’ bid for new trial links detective to Chicago’s ‘most corrupt cop’
Police question person of interest in string of machete attacks on Northwest Side
The Latest
A man was fatally shot June 7, 2022, on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man shot to death in South Shore
The man, 22, was on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue when he was shot in the back and chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police investigate after Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting June 5 in Englewood.
Crime
Defense raises questions about traffic stop that erupted into gunfire in Englewood over weekend, wounding a Chicago police officer
Jerome Halsey, 27, faces charges of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on officers in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street on Sunday, police said.
By Matthew HendricksonDavid Struett, and 1 more
 
The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday.
MLB
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon
Maddon, who led the Cubs to a World Series crown in 2016, went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
By Greg Beacham | Associated Press
 
Kenichi Horie, 83, seen last weekend at Osaka Bay, Japan, waves from his sailboat after his trans-Pacific voyage. The Japanese adventurer returned home after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.
Nation/World
Japanese adventurer, 83, becomes the oldest ever to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean
It was the latest achievement for Kenichi Horie, who also achieved a number of other long-distance solo voyages, including sailing around the world in 1974.
By Mari Yamaguchi | AP
 
BWC_Photo.png
Suburban Chicago
Authorities release name of hatchet-wielding man killed by Naperville police during traffic stop
The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 