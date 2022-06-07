Man shot to death in South Shore

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in South Shore.

The man, 22, was on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue about 2 p.m. when he was shot in the back and chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

The man is the fourteenth person killed in South Shore so far this year and the second person murdered in the community area within a week, according to Sun-Times data. The area recorded 13 homicides in the same period last year.

