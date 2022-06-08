Police conducting homicide investigation after man found with cord around neck in parking lot near Ford City Mall
A witness called police Wednesday after finding the man unresponsive in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, police said.
Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot with a cord around his neck near the Ford City Mall.
A witness called police after finding the man, between 40 and 50 years old, unresponsive in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:40 a.m., according to police, who said the man was not yet identified.
Police did not release additional information.
Two mass shootings hours apart on South and West sides of Chicago, 14-year-old boy among the wounded
Defense raises questions about traffic stop that erupted into gunfire in Englewood over weekend, wounding a Chicago police officer
The Latest
Lake Springfield proved a good choice, for booth the fishing and the setting, for the ICASSTT Clash, a state championship of high school state bass fishing; plus the Stray Cast.
Two mass shootings hours apart on South and West sides of Chicago, 14-year-old boy among the wounded
The mass shootings occurred in Lawndale and Altgeld Gardens, and wounded a total of 8 people.
Polygamy seemed like a great idea at first, but now woman feels uncomfortable sharing her man’s heart.
The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Perry Avenue when someone approached and fired shots.
Though not a cure, the findings announced in Chicago mark the first time a drug targeting a protein that drives breast cancer growth is shown to work against tumors with very low levels of the protein.