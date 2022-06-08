The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Police conducting homicide investigation after man found with cord around neck in parking lot near Ford City Mall

A witness called police Wednesday after finding the man unresponsive in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, police said.

By  David Struett
   
Police conducting homicide investigation after man found with cord around neck in parking lot near Ford City Mall
A Chicago police officer was shot June 1, 2022, in Englewood.

Sun-Times file

Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot with a cord around his neck near the Ford City Mall.

A witness called police after finding the man, between 40 and 50 years old, unresponsive in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:40 a.m., according to police, who said the man was not yet identified.

Police did not release additional information.

