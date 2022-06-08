Police conducting homicide investigation after man found with cord around neck in parking lot near Ford City Mall

Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot with a cord around his neck near the Ford City Mall.

A witness called police after finding the man, between 40 and 50 years old, unresponsive in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:40 a.m., according to police, who said the man was not yet identified.

Police did not release additional information.

