The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Person killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting

No arrests have been reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting
Two people were shot, one fatally, in South Shore July 11, 2022.

Two people were shot, one fatally, in South Shore July 11, 2022.

Sun-Times file

A person was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Monday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 1:40 p.m., a male and a 39-year-old man were in an alley in the 2200 block of East 70th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The male was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The 39-year-old was shot in the arm and chest, and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Next Up In Crime
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking
Man killed, 4 injured in shooting in Crest Hill
Highland Park parade shooting: Community gathers for moment of silence
What one bullet did to 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, among dozens shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
Man shot and killed while walking dog in West Englewood, police say
Man killed in Englewood shooting
The Latest
A bike lane in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
City Hall
Free bikes: Application process, rules explained as city prepares to give away 5,000 bicycles, along with locks, helmets
Among other requirements, applicants must be at least 14 years old, and can’t already own a bike.
By Fran Spielman
 
James L. Holstein showcases a meteorite fossil at the world’s largest meteorite fossil project reveal at the Chicago Field Museum of Natural History this morning, July 11, 2022.
Entertainment and Culture
Field Museum gets crates of spotted limestone — but it’s not floor tiles
The spots are fossilized meteorites that fell to Earth after a collision nearly a billion years ago somewhere between Mars and Jupiter.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Three boys are facing charges in separate carjackings.
Crime
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking
The 11-year-old allegedly tried to take a vehicle by force from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A crowd of people stands silently around a vigil for victims of the Highland Park parade shooting.
Afternoon Edition
Highland Park’s moment of silence, Northwestern prez-elect steps down and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man killed, 4 injured in shooting in Crest Hill
No arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Knapp Drive in Crest Hill.
By Kade Heather
 