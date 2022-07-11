Person killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting

A person was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Monday in South Shore on the South Side.
About 1:40 p.m., a male and a 39-year-old man were in an alley in the 2200 block of East 70th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The male was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The 39-year-old was shot in the arm and chest, and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
No arrests have been reported.
