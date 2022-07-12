Police responding to domestic battery call find man stabbed to death on porch in West Englewood

Chicago police responding to a domestic battery call found a man stabbed to death on a porch in West Englewood late Monday.

Officers were called to the home in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue around 11:45 p.m., police said.

A man in his 30s was lying on the porch with stab wounds to his neck and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses “were very uncooperative” and no one was in custody.

