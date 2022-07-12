3 charged with shooting that wounded off-duty Chicago police officer on Far South Side

Charges have been filed against three men after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and wounded on the Far South Side over the weekend.

Two of the men — Bryant Hayes and Justen Krismantis, both 22 — were arrested hours after the shooting Saturday at a bar in the 2400 block of West 104th Street, police said. The third suspect, Demitrius Harrell, 28, was arrested Monday in Chicago Ridge, where he lives, police said.

Offenders Charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm of a #ChicagoPolice Officer pic.twitter.com/G3LlKe8385 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 12, 2022

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. after the officer got into“a verbal altercation” with someone, police said. He was shot once in the back and was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Family members say the officer, who turned 32 on Monday, is paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting happened near the office ofAld. Matt O’Shea, who said the officer was trying to break up the altercation and had announced he was an officer before shots were fired.

Harrell was charged with unlawful use of weapon as a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm; Hayes with aggravated unlawful use of weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm; Krismantis with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing an officer.

They are due in court Tuesday.

