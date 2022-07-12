Woman killed Monday in Bronzeville hit and run, police say
The 62-year-old woman was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
A woman died in a hit-and-run crash early Monday in Bronzeville on the South Side.
The woman, 62, was traveling eastbound on 49th Street about 2:20 a.m. Monday in a sedan when another sedan traveling southbound on Drexel Boulevard ran a stop sign and struck the driver’s side of the woman’s vehicle, police said.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
“All occupants” of the vehicle that struck the woman’s car fled the scene in a separate car, police said. No arrests have been made.
The Major Accidents Investigations Unit is investigating.
