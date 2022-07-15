The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

1 killed, 16-year-old boy among 9 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

The fatal attack occurred in Brainerd on the South Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 16-year-old boy among 9 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday
Police tape at a crime scene.

One person was killed and at least nine others were wounded July 14, 2022 in shootings across Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed and a 16-year-old boy was among nine others wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.

  • A 33-year-old man was loading items into the trunk of a vehicle about 10 a.m. in the 9400 block of South May Street when a white vehicle pulled up and two armed suspects got out, Chicago police said. The man tried to run but was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
  • Hours later, four people were shot in West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The group was gathered about 4 p.m. outside a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue when a white SUV drove by and someone exited the vehicle and fired gunshots, police said. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and went to Stroger Hospital. A woman, 25, was shot in the right leg and went to the same hospital. A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left elbow, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both went to Mount Sinai Hospital. All four were listed in good condition, officials said.
  • About half an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy was taking out the garbage in the 1100 block of East Bowen Avenue when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, striking him in the hip, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in good condition.

At least four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

Two teens were among five people wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime
Man dead, 3-year-old boy among 3 others hurt in traffic crash near O’Hare Airport
Woman shot during struggle over firearm inside South Deering home
4 shot in West Garfield Park
Two men killed in South Shore shooting
Man killed in Brainerd shooting
Trial of 4 charged in ComEd bribery case rescheduled for March
The Latest
A council ring by the edge of Lake Michigan at South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
South Shore Nature Sanctuary, “way to feel connected to the Earth . . . in the city,” turned 20
South Shore Nature Sanctuary, which turned 20 last month, is “a special way to feel connected to the Earth right here in the city.”
By Dale Bowman
 
Abortion-rights activists argue with an anti-abortion activist (left) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erased a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 775831433
Columnists
Republican overreach can’t last
Most Americans have no ambition to live in a country where the religious right holds the high cards. In my view, the GOP has already overplayed its hand.
By Gene Lyons
 
Police_Tape_1__31_.jpg
News
Man dead, 3-year-old boy among 3 others hurt in traffic crash near O’Hare Airport
About 9:35 p.m., the driver of a Honda civic failed to stop at a red light and attempted to make a left turn in the 4300 block of Mannheim Road when it was struck by “multiple vehicles which were traveling across the path of the civic.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Woman shot during struggle over firearm inside South Deering home
The woman, 40, and a man were struggling over the firearm about 12:15 a.m. inside a home in the 9900 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the hand, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT
Chicago Sky and WNBA
James Wade shares support for Brittney Griner after Russian teammates offered character statements in court
“I was very proud of my old club, UMMC Ekaterinburg, management and her Russian teammates who spoke up for her today in court,” Wade said.
By Annie Costabile
 