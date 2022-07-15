1 killed, 16-year-old boy among 9 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

One person was killed and a 16-year-old boy was among nine others wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.



A 33-year-old man was loading items into the trunk of a vehicle about 10 a.m. in the 9400 block of South May Street when a white vehicle pulled up and two armed suspects got out, Chicago police said. The man tried to run but was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, four people were shot in West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The group was gathered about 4 p.m. outside a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue when a white SUV drove by and someone exited the vehicle and fired gunshots, police said. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and went to Stroger Hospital. A woman, 25, was shot in the right leg and went to the same hospital. A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left elbow, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both went to Mount Sinai Hospital. All four were listed in good condition, officials said.

About half an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy was taking out the garbage in the 1100 block of East Bowen Avenue when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, striking him in the hip, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in good condition.

At least four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

Two teens were among five people wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.