Man found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley

A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in an alley in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.

The man, 31, was found with six gunshot wounds — one to the head and five to the back — about 11:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 76th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody.

The man is the twelfth person killed in the Greater Grand Crossing community area so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The area recorded 15 murders in the same period last year.