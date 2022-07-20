1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.



A man was found fatally shot in an alley in South Shore on the Far South Side. The man, 34, was found with gunshot wounds to the torso about 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

About five minutes earlier, a 21-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue when he was shot in the leg by someone in a passing silver SUV, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, officials said.

A man, 41, was shot during a fight about 1:10 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said. He drove to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and was listed in good condition.

Less than an hour earlier, a man, 56, was shot during an argument in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue, officials said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, neck and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

At least two others were shot in Chicago Tuesday.

Three people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings in ChicagoMonday.

