1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.
- A man was found fatally shot in an alley in South Shore on the Far South Side. The man, 34, was found with gunshot wounds to the torso about 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
- About five minutes earlier, a 21-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue when he was shot in the leg by someone in a passing silver SUV, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, officials said.
- A man, 41, was shot during a fight about 1:10 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said. He drove to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and was listed in good condition.
- Less than an hour earlier, a man, 56, was shot during an argument in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue, officials said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, neck and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
At least two others were shot in Chicago Tuesday.
Three people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings in ChicagoMonday.
Georgia man traveled to Chicago and fatally shot ex-wife at Streeterville condo, then killed himself as cops arrived: police
The Latest
In each attack, a group got out of a white sedan and took the victims’ phones at gunpoint, Chicago police said.
Chaise Binion landed on the third floor of a parking garage in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue Tuesday evening, officials said.
About 70% of Americans 50 and older who got a first booster shot — and nearly as many of those 65 and older — haven’t gotten their second booster dose, the CDC says.
‘The Last Movie Stars’: Candid series explores the lives of married virtuosos Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
Ethan Hawke, director of the HBO documentary, ingeniously enlists wonderful actors to voice the couple and their famed associates.
Jeremy Jakiel served a four-year apprenticeship in turkey hunting with Keith Shanklin, then Jakiel showed what he learned with a tom and a big story; plus the Stray Cast.